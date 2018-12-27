Home / News / Board again says yes to day care

Board again says yes to day care

Thu, 12/27/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Great Plays gets ‘more definite’ answer, will begin feasibility study on moving to middle school
By: 
Bob Fenske

If Great Plays Daycare — and it definitely remains an if and not a when — moves into part of what is now New Hampton Middle School, it won’t be happening anytime soon.
The New Hampton School Board last week once again said it was agreeable to the idea of Great Plays relocating, and board members said they didn’t have too many issues with the rough draft of a 10-year lease that would allow Great Plays to rent space for $1 a month.
“I think the big thing is they just want more of a definite answer,” New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens said, “and want to make sure that we’re at a good starting point with a lease. They know we haven’t shown this to our attorney, but before they spend the money to see if this is even feasible, they want to make sure you’re still on board.”
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 25 New Hampton Tribune.

