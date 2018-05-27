Board awards final bids for building project

The New Hampton School Board Monday night awarded the final winning bids on the district’s $19.415 million building project and added to its “surplus” in the process.

School Board members accepted the low bids from Iowa Prison Industries for the project’s casework and cabinets and from Wisconsin Terrazo and Tile for flooring in high traffic areas.

The bids came in about $90,000 lower than estimates,

