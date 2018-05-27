Home / News / Board awards final bids for building project

Board awards final bids for building project

Sun, 05/27/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

The New Hampton School Board Monday night awarded the final winning bids on the district’s $19.415 million building project and added to its “surplus” in the process.
School Board members accepted the low bids from Iowa Prison Industries for the project’s casework and cabinets and from Wisconsin Terrazo and Tile for flooring in high traffic areas.
The bids came in about $90,000 lower than estimates,
— For more on this story, see the May 25 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here