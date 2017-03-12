Board awards winning bids

The New Hampton School Board awarded winning bids totaling more than $12.65 million to contractors Tuesday night, and the district superintendent said the bidding process, which created controversy when it was announced, will save New Hampton hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It worked just the way we were promised it would,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said the day after the board approved the bids. “By splitting them up, you can see right from the numbers that we saved almost $800,000. We were very happy with the interest in the project and the bids.”

The awarding of bids came a week after a bid opening for the bulk of New Hampton’s $19.415 million construction project that will lead to the construction of a new middle school, competition gym and vocational agriculture and industrial technology center.

Winning bidders included Cresco Building Service for the general prime construction contract, Young Plumbing and Heating of Waterloo for the mechanical contract, Shammel Electric of Austin, Minn., for the electrical contract, Anderson Ladd Inc. of Minneapolis for the wood gym flooring, Seating and Athletic Enterprises of Ellendale, Minn., for gym bleachers and TriMark Food Service for new kitchen equipment.

