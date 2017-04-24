Board gets offer of help for general assistance

The Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) is offering their services in the absense of a general assistance program in the County Social Services office starting July 1.NEICAC’s David Boss said his organization is currently performing this service with other counties in the area and are willing to take on Chickasaw County as well through a 28E agreement.Boss estimated the total administrative cost for the first year to be $3,062.60. He also said the general assistance program can be modified by the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors.Regional Coordinator of Disability Services Sheila Kobliska was on hand during the meeting to give her input on the services.For the complete story see the 4/21/2017 New Hampton Tribune.