Board head meetings resume with County Board of Supervisors

Upon hearing a plea to begin board head meetings again, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors met with their elected officials on Monday morning to get an overview on what they have all been working on over the past few months.Chickasaw County Engineer Dustin Rolando spoke of work getting started on the bridge on the Boyd Road Blacktop. He said the project could take as long as until October, but hopefully it won’t take that long.“We are continuing to blading gravel roads,” said Rolando. This is a hit or miss project because of the wet weather the county has scene over the past few weeks making some roads muddy after they have been bladed.For the complete story see the 4/27/2017 Nashua Reporter.