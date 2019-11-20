Board of Health discusses deficit

Chickasaw County Public Health and Home Care Services is already more than $200,000 “in the red” for the fiscal year that began July 1, and for at least one Board of Health member, that is disconcerting.

“It worries me that it just keeps growing and growing,” Terry Johnson said at a board meeting last week, “and I’ve been checking with some other counties, and it doesn’t appear that they’re having the same issues, at least to the magnitude that we’re having.”

The discussion on the budget was one of several items that sparked discussion during a nearly two-hour meeting last Tuesday.

