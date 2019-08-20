Board of Health fills EH position

The odyssey that the Chickasaw County Environmental Health Department’s search for a new director had become finally came to an end last week when the Board of Health approved the hiring of Penny Andorf.

Technically, the odyssey will end on Sept. 3 when Andorf begins work for the county, but Board of Health members believe they have made a heck of a “catch” with the hiring of the woman who currently works in environmental health for the Black Hawk County Public Health Department and has more than 25 years experience in the field.

“I could not believe how prepared she was with her answers and how prepared she was with questions for us,” said board member Terry Johnson, who along with board member Jim Cook and Public Health Administrator Kathy Babcock served on the interview committee. “She quite honestly blew us away.”

