Board of Health inches closer to hiring environmental health director

The Chickasaw County Board of Health inched closer to hiring a new environmental health director during a meeting held last Monday night, and if all goes well, the county will have a new director by the time most readers see this paper.

The Board of Health agreed to hire what members called “No. 7” after a fairly lengthy discussion on how much the new director will be paid. Board of Health members are expected to make the final approval during a meeting that will be held this morning (Tuesday).

Taking up most of the discussion were two issues — the salary and where the new director’s office will be located.

For more on this story see the August 13 Tribune.