Board of Health makes progress on Environmental Health vacancy

Wed, 07/31/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Howard County providing services for now, but board chooses four finalists
By: 
Bob Fenske

The Chickasaw County Board of Health moved a step forward Friday evening in its search for a new environmental health director as it agreed to interview four candidates for the job and also set “parameters” for the position.

Although it is rare for public meetings to be held on a Friday evening, board members called a special meeting last week in an effort to get a new director in place as soon as possible.

“We obviously want to get the position filled as soon as we can,” Board Chairwoman Jolee Drape said, “but at the same time, we want to get the right person.”

For more on this story see the July 30 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

