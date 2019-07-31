Board of Health makes progress on Environmental Health vacancy

The Chickasaw County Board of Health moved a step forward Friday evening in its search for a new environmental health director as it agreed to interview four candidates for the job and also set “parameters” for the position.

Although it is rare for public meetings to be held on a Friday evening, board members called a special meeting last week in an effort to get a new director in place as soon as possible.

“We obviously want to get the position filled as soon as we can,” Board Chairwoman Jolee Drape said, “but at the same time, we want to get the right person.”

