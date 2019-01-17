Board of Health OKs sanitarian pay reallocation

Chickasaw County Environmental Health and Land Use Administrator Staci Schutte estimated she was splitting her time between the two positions by spending 90 percent of her time on environmental health and 10 percent on land use.

All of the environmental health, administered by the sanitarian, wages are allocated out of the General Basic and General Services tax funds, which all county taxpayers help fund, Auditor Joan Knoll said last week.

The independent County Board of Health sets the wages for the sanitarian.

All of the land use wages are allocated from Rural Services Basic, which only rural taxpayers fund. The Board of Supervisors sets the wages for the land use administrator.

Schutte, who is hourly, was being paid 50-50 from each fund.

Chairman Jacob Hackman brought it up for discussion because when he found out Schutte uses 10 percent of her time for land use and is receiving 50 percent of her salary from Rural Services basic, he wondered whether it was fair to rural services property owners to fund at that rate?