Board hopes to call for bids next month
There is light at the end of the tunnel, and no, it’s not the front of an oncoming train.
The New Hampton School Board moved one step closer to a new middle school Tuesday night, when consultant Merle Rambo of Facilities Cost Management Group presented the board with the nearly-finished architectural, structural, mechanical and electrical plans for the project.
Rambo indicated that the plans were 90-95 percent complete.
“We’re getting very close,” said New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens. “The documents will be finished next week, and then the board members will have a week to review them before they vote on approval. Once it’s approved, we can open the bidding.”
New Hampton voters approved a bond referendum worth nearly $19.5 million in February for the new middle school, as well as a vocational agriculture and industrial technology center and a competition gym. For a variety of reasons, it has taken longer than expected to come up with the final plans for the project.
For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune