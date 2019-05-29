Board relents on cafeteria window issue

New Hampton Community Schools’ $19.415 million building project hit a bit of a hiccup recently, but the School Board approved a change order at last week’s meeting that will take care of an issue with the local fire marshal.

Board members at last Monday’s meeting voted to spend $15,742 that will be needed to remove two banks of windows that were to be located on the east and west sides of the cafeteria that will be used both by middle school and high school students.

Superintendent Jay Jurrens told the board that the original plans had been approved by the state fire marshal’s office, but the local fire marshal has the final say on the project.

“It’s a little frustrating,” Jurrens said during an interview Friday morning, “but we had to make a decision and move on. It takes away some of the natural light that we really liked, but there’s not much we can do about it.”

