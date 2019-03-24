Board says yes to Head Start downtown move

New Hampton’s Head Start program very well could be on the move this fall, thanks to a decision by the School Board on Monday night.

Board members voted unanimously to give Superintendent Jay Jurrens the go-ahead to negotiate a contract with Head Start to bring its preschool classes to the downtown school complex.

“I think anytime we can help bring kids here, that’s a good thing,” board member Tim Denner said. “To me, we have the room, it helps them and it helps us.”

Head Start officials approached Jurrens earlier this year about possibly relocating from its current location at the United Methodist Church to a room at the school.

— For more on this story, see the March 22 New Hampton Tribune.