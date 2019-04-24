Board seeks remedy for school behavior problems

New Hampton Community Schools and its Area Education Agency are looking to start what amounts to a pilot program to address what Superintendent Jay Jurrens said are “extreme behavior issues” occurring at the district’s elementary school.

Jurrens told the School Board during last week’s meeting that one idea has moved to the forefront — providing a “therapeutic classroom” at the school.

“We know we have to do something,” Jurrens said in an interview last week. “It’s disruptive and both Brenda [Lansing, the school’s principal] and I completely understand the concerns parents have. This may help provide an answer.”

