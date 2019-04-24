Home / News / Board seeks remedy for school behavior problems

Board seeks remedy for school behavior problems

Wed, 04/24/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Community Schools and its Area Education Agency are looking to start what amounts to a pilot program to address what Superintendent Jay Jurrens said are “extreme behavior issues” occurring at the district’s elementary school.
Jurrens told the School Board during last week’s meeting that one idea has moved to the forefront — providing a “therapeutic classroom” at the school.
“We know we have to do something,” Jurrens said in an interview last week. “It’s disruptive and both Brenda [Lansing, the school’s principal] and I completely understand the concerns parents have. This may help provide an answer.”
— For more on this story, see the April 23 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here