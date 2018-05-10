Board of Supervisors to discuss statewide communication system Monday

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday at 9 a.m. in the boardroom on the second floor of the courthouse. Of note is a 9:30 a.m. meeting to discuss the Iowa Statewide Communications system for public safety with “Ann Roth”; possible action on a bridge project shared among the city of Fredericksburg, also using county and federal swap funds; possible action on demolition of the old veterinary building, located east of the Community Services Building in the 200 block of East Prospect — as well as possible action on asbestos test results and disposal of equipment on the same; and possible approval of an employee benefits systems third-party administration service agreement and group renewal for 2019. Agendas are posted regularly on the county webiste. Click here for a link to the full agenda.