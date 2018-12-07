Board of Supervisors gets update on CSS audit

Findings of an independent state audit of County Social Services were shared with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors Monday by board Chairman Jacob Hackman, who attends CSS meetings for the board.

Only two items were found:

First, minutes of Regional Governance Board minutes, though complete, were not published within 20 days following adjournment of the meeting as required [for intergovernmental sharing groups] by Iowa Code 28E.6(3)(a).

“If the meeting of the CSS Board is in your county, it’s your responsibility to post the minutes in your local paper,” Hackman summarized. Minutes must be published within a specific timeline.

