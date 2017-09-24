Board of Supervisors takes care of a relatively light agenda

pproving a fireworks permit and learning about re-platting some rural property were two of the featured items on a very light agenda for the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors at its weekly meeting on Monday.

Chair Tim Zoll, Jacob Hackman, Steve Geerts and David Tilkes were the four members in attendance Monday. Dan Carolan was absent.

The board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Zoll to sign a memorandum of understanding with Iowa Northland and Regional Council of Governments for creating a multi-jurisdictional hazard litigation plan.

The supervisors also discussed what to do with the extra county-owned furniture and office supplies currently at the MH-DD building, but took no action at this time.



