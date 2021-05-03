Board surprisingly OKs max levy

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors — in somewhat of a surprise — last week approved the maximum tax levy it will be able to set for the 2021-22 fiscal year that begins on July 1.

Although the levy rate will actually drop, the county will receive 3.65 percent more from local property owners for general services and 3.25 percent more for its rural services fund because valuations throughout the county are increasing.

Before last Monday’s meeting, Board Chairman Rick Holthaus said he doubted that the supervisors would be able to muster four votes to approve the maximum levy. Because the “tax-asking” increased by more than 2 percent, a “super majority” was needed to pass the measure.

And in a discussion that grew testy at times and lasted for more than 1 1/2 hours, it appeared that the measure would fail because two supervisors — Jacob Hackman and Tim Zoll — expressed their opposition to the maximum levy.

Board member Matt Kuhn, though, said he believes supervisors will take one last hard look at budgets for the upcoming year and see if they can find savings.

