Board takes on $500,000 question

It’s a quandary that New Hampton School Board members certainly aren’t going to squabble over.

The district’s $19.415 million building project that will lead to a new middle school, competition gymnasium and vocational agriculture and industrial technology building is running well under budget; in fact, Superintendent Jay Jurrens told board members Monday night that the district could have around a half of a million dollars available when the project is complete.

“We’re sitting in a very good position right now,” Jurrens said, “although we also know that there are undoubtedly going to be some change orders that come up. They always do in projects like this.”

