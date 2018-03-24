Home / News / Board takes on $500,000 question

Board takes on $500,000 question

Sat, 03/24/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Special meeting set for Tuesday to discuss how district may use extra referendum funds
By: 
Bob Fenske

It’s a quandary that New Hampton School Board members certainly aren’t going to squabble over.
The district’s $19.415 million building project that will lead to a new middle school, competition gymnasium and vocational agriculture and industrial technology building is running well under budget; in fact, Superintendent Jay Jurrens told board members Monday night that the district could have around a half of a million dollars available when the project is complete.
“We’re sitting in a very good position right now,” Jurrens said, “although we also know that there are undoubtedly going to be some change orders that come up. They always do in projects like this.”

For more of this story, see the March 23 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here