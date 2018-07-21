Board weighs adding on to county building

A building committee met last week to continue brainstorming how to best locate the County Attorney’s Office within the county seat as required by law and co-locate it with various other county offices, such at Emergency Management and Sanitation, so that departmental needs are met.

A report was delivered to the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday, by Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman and Supervisor Steve Geerts, who attended the meeting.

Geerts called it “the most positive meeting I’ve had in two years.”

