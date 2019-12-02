Home / News / Board will ‘pre-levy’ for radio project

Board will ‘pre-levy’ for radio project

Tue, 02/12/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors last week approved a resolution authorizing a “pre-levy” before bond issuance, so the county can levy a tax to pay for it.
In the published budget just more than $522,000 was budgeted for “debt service.” The tax asking is 61 cents per $1,000 for both urban and rural county ratepayers and it was discussed as bringing in $518,000, so in that range.
The resolution was a formality saying the county was in favor of the project.
A resolution could be done Mondays, Feb. 4 or  Feb. 11, but “If not today or the 11, it won’t be on the tax asking,” Auditor Joan Knoll said. “Do we ask the taxpayers to pay now or wait another year? … [To wait a year] you’re losing the ability to spend the money.”
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 12 New Hampton Tribune.

