Board will save up SAVE funds

The New Hampton School Board last week agreed with its superintendent’s recommendation to put aside money from its SAVE Fund each month so that when the district makes payments on its bonds next year, it will have the money in place.

“This way we will always be a year ahead in the payment,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said. “We promised the voters that we would keep the property tax levy at $1.60 and we’re going to do that.”

When the board put the $19.415 million bond referendum to voters in February 2017, it said part of the bonds would be paid off using the district’s SAVE Fund, which gets its revenue from the statewide penny tax that is directed to schools.

