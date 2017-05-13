Board will take NEICAC up on social services offer

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors have accepted Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation’s (NEICAC) help that they are offering in the absence of a general assistance program in the County Social Services office starting July 1.NEICAC will take over for CSS as of July 1 — acting as the general assistance office — and NEICAC representative David Boss will be acting director.The office after July 1 will be in the Department of Human Services building at 920 East Main Street across from Mikkelson Park.Until July, anyone needing general assistance should still visit the CSS office that is locateds on North Chestnut Avenue across the street from State Bank.For the complete story see the 5/12/2017 New Hampton Tribune.