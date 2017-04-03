Boards agree: So far, so good

If Tuesday night’s joint meeting of the New Hampton and Turkey Valley school boards is any indication, the superintendent partnership the two schools started this year will last a long time.Members from both boards lauded the numerous partnerships between the two school districts and indicated that they want to continue sharing the services of current Superintendent Jay Jurrens.“I think one of the things I’ve really appreciated hearing,” Turkey Valley Board President Ernie Schmitt said, “is that they really appreciate seeing the superintendent at so many of our activities. ... That just didn’t happen before.”Turkey Valley School Board members, who pointed out that the district is its eighth consecutive year of sharing a superintendent, wanted to make sure New Hampton board members were comfortable with the situation.“This is old hat for us,” Schmitt said, “and this has worked out very well for us. ... Our big question is how do you feel about it?”For the complete story see the 3/3/2017 New Hampton Tribune.