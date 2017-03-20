Home / News / Body of Fredericksburg woman found
Area firefighters and rescue personnel search for a missing Fredericksburg woman Sunday afternoon just north of the Aveka Manufacturing plant.

Body of Fredericksburg woman found

Mon, 03/20/2017 - 1:26pm Bob Fenske
Scores take part in search for Sheila Ludwig
By: 
Bob Fenske

 The search for a missing Fredericksburg woman ended Monday morning when volunteers discovered the body of Sheila Ludwig near her home.Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann said it was a tough ending after scores of rescue personnel and volunteers turned out both Sunday and Monday to search for Ludwig, 67, who hadn’t been seen or heard from since Friday night.“It definitely takes a toll because you’re always hoping it will end differently,” he said. “You know, it’s someone’s mother, it’s someone’s family member. That’s the hard part for us.”The search for Ludwig had a heightened sense of urgency because she was diabetic and was “insulin dependent,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.— For more on this story, see the March 21 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

