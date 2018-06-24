Home / News / Bonding company chosen for radio communications project

Bonding company chosen for radio communications project

Sun, 06/24/2018 - 9:37am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved Piper Jaffray as the financial consultant for the Chickasaw County Radio Communications Project. Presentations were heard from two financial consultants last week.
The chosen consultant will check with local banks. There are a variety of financing options, depending on the rates offered and for how long the Board of Supervisors decides to borrow. Options start at just over $10,000, a figure Chairman Jacob Hackman said during the meeting.
— For more on this story, see the June 22 New Hampton Tribune.

