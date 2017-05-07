Home / News / Book will bring Mercy history to life

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

Juanita Andersen wanted to make one thing perfectly clear before she commenced talking about “A Healing Presence,” the book she is writing to help the 100th anniversary of Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton.
This is not “her book.”
“There have been some real heroes in putting this together,” the longtime Carnegie Cultural Center volunteer said, “and I will be forever grateful for the people who have made this possible.”
The book, which can be pre-ordered through July 15, will be out by the time the New Hampton hospital throws its big 100th birthday party on Aug. 5, and while Andersen will be the first to admit it’s not a complete history, it’s taken her on a fascinating journey.
“I’ve learned so much and in one sense, I’ve met so many fascinating people,” she said. “I’ve also learned that healthcare is incredibly complex, it is always — and I mean always — changing and, most of all, we are so fortunate in this community to have our little hospital.”
