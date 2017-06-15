Bored this summer? HWC has the cure!

The Husky Wellness Centers “Activities for the Tots” got off to a wonderful start last week. June 6, 13 and 20 will be the Bitty Ball program from 10-10:30 a.m. While June 8, 15 and 22 will be the Sporty’s for Shorty’s program from 10-10:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non members.

These programs are for 3 year olds and children that have completed pre-kindergarten.

— For more on the Husky Wellness Center summer programs, see the June 15 Reporter