Home / News / Bored this summer? HWC has the cure!

Bored this summer? HWC has the cure!

Thu, 06/15/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske

 

The Husky Wellness Centers “Activities for the Tots” got off to a wonderful start last week. June 6, 13 and 20 will be the Bitty Ball program from 10-10:30 a.m. While June 8, 15 and 22 will be the Sporty’s for Shorty’s program from 10-10:30 a.m. 
The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non members.  
These programs are for 3 year olds and children that have completed pre-kindergarten. 
— For more on the Husky Wellness Center summer programs, see the June 15 Reporter

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here