Bountiful, yet slow, harvest

Farmers slowly, but definitely surely, are making progress in bringing in a better-than-expected crop.

“If we could string together a week or two of good weather,” ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol said last week, “we’d get it done. It has been a little frustrating in that it didn’t seem to rain at all over the summer and now all of a sudden, every couple of days it seems like we’re getting some amount of precipitation.”

But after a week in which farmers in Northeast Iowa had just 2.3 days that were “suitable for field work,” according to the weekly Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report, area growers caught a break and made decent headway bringing in what is proving to be a bountiful crop.

That report released last Monday showed that the district’s farmers had brought 31 percent of the corn crop and 60 percent of the soybean crop.

In its Oct. 11 report, growers had harvested 25 percent of their corn and 48 percent of their soybeans. Statewide the report showed farmers had harvested 43 percent of the corn crop and 70 percent of the soybean crop.

And there’s little doubt those numbers increased last week. It helped that, for the most part, the rain that was part of the forecast on Wednesday failed to materialize — New Hampton had just .02 inches of rain while the National Weather Service reporting station near Nashua reported just .09 inches of rain.

