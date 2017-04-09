Boy Scouts ready to host motorcycle rally

The campfire wood is stacked, the trash barrels are in place and a whirlwind two months of planning is complete.

Now, it’s time for the motorcycles to show up for first-ever New Hampton Motorcycle Rally that technically begins its two-day run on Friday but unofficially kicked off on Labor Day when Mikkelson Park opened for camping.

“There’s a little nervousness and a lot of excitement,” Boy Scout 48 Troop Scoutmaster Tony Trower said. “We’re ready, and we’re hoping to get a good crowd.”

When the Davis Rally announced that it would not hold the event this year, the Boy Scouts stepped in and announced on June 30 that they would put on a rally.

And one thing hasn't changed, and that is this: The first motorcyclist enthusiasts arrived on Labor Day afternoon and set up camp.

"I think just seeing that got me all charged up," Trower said. "We can't wait to see how this goes."

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 5 Tribune