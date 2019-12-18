Home / News / Breakfast for Santa must for volunteers and children
Theo Miller wasn’t all that sure about this dude named Santa Claus Saturday morning, but he was willing to give him “knucks” and visit with him during the Breakfast with Santa event that was held at the New Hampton Community Center.

Wed, 12/18/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
The ‘big guy’ and tasty food draw a big crowd to annual Parks and Recreation Christmas event
Suellen Kolbet retired as New Hampton’s city clerk in May 2018, but when it comes to retiring from Breakfast with Santa … well, that’s going to be a while.

“It’s the favorite thing I do at Christmastime,” Kolbet said Saturday morning after the at the annual  New Hampton Parks and Recreation event at the Community Center. “Seeing all the kids, seeing all the parents, watching them interact with Santa … it’s just a really cool event.”

Indeed, it was.

For more on this story see the December 17 Tribune.

