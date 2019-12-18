Breakfast for Santa must for volunteers and children

Suellen Kolbet retired as New Hampton’s city clerk in May 2018, but when it comes to retiring from Breakfast with Santa … well, that’s going to be a while.

“It’s the favorite thing I do at Christmastime,” Kolbet said Saturday morning after the at the annual New Hampton Parks and Recreation event at the Community Center. “Seeing all the kids, seeing all the parents, watching them interact with Santa … it’s just a really cool event.”

Indeed, it was.

For more on this story see the December 17 Tribune.