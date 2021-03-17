Breakfast is served

The 49th annual New Hampton Lions Breakfast will be remembered for a good, long time by the club members.

And probably not in like the wow-that-was-a-heck-of-a-year way, but then again, as Jim Gorman put it, at least the Lions didn’t have to “skip a year” because of COVID-19.

A year ago, the Lions “cooked” to a full house at what was then the new cafeteria at New Hampton Middle School the week before the state pretty much shut down when the pandemic arrived in the Hawkeye State.

On Sunday, the club members returned to the kitchen, but the cafeteria was eerily quiet. Instead of a room full of folks catching up while eating a tasty breakfast, the only folks in the room were the Lions.

This year’s affair was strictly a drive-through affair.

While the Lions manned the kitchen, another group of club members ran the “drive-through” lane at the school’s back parking lot and radioed into yet another group that they had this many or that many orders. And then that last group would deliver the meals.

Granted, it’s the New Hampton Lions Club.

The “boys” still had a lot of fun, flipping each other grief.

