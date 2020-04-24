A brief reconnection

It wasn’t as solitary as Father Brian Dellaert thought it would be, but to know that so many parishioners wanted to “follow Jesus Christ” was enough for the priest of Holy Family Parish.

And it made for a wonderful scene Sunday morning as dozens of parishioners either watched from their cars or followed behind their priest as he carried the Blessed Sacrament around the block.

“When Pope Francis was in an empty St. Peter’s Square last month, I thought that maybe it would be a good idea to do something like that here,” Dellaert said. “Just as our Pope blessed the city and the world, I was hoping that we could honor and bless those going through this time here in our city and in our area.”

