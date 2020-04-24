Home / News / A brief reconnection
Father Brian Dellaert of Holy Family Parish carries the Blessed Sacrament around the block as parishioners follow and then shows the Sacrament, the body of Christ, to those watching the procession from their cars before returning to the church where public Masses have not been held since March 19 because of the Coronavirus.

A brief reconnection

Fri, 04/24/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Simple walk around the block with the Blessed Sacrament sends powerful message
By: 
Bob Fenske

It wasn’t as solitary as Father Brian Dellaert thought it would be, but to know that so many parishioners wanted to “follow Jesus Christ” was enough for the priest of Holy Family Parish.

And it made for a wonderful scene Sunday morning as dozens of parishioners either watched from their cars or followed behind their priest as he carried the Blessed Sacrament around the block.

“When Pope Francis was in an empty St. Peter’s Square last month, I thought that maybe it would be a good idea to do something like that here,” Dellaert said. “Just as our Pope blessed the city and the world, I was hoping that we could honor and bless those going through this time here in our city and in our area.”

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.

