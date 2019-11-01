Home / News / Brisk construction pace

Brisk construction pace

Fri, 01/11/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Despite challenges, $19.415 million school construction project staying on schedule
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens walks through the school district’s construction zone once a week, and every time, the same thought hits him.
“It’s a different building every time I come through here,” he said. “For all the challenges the construction folks have faced, they’re doing great. … We’re on track, and that’s really what matters to us.”
The three main contractors for New Hampton’s $19.415 million construction project have all told Jurrens that they are confident the buildings — a new middle school, competition gymnasium and the vocational agriculture and industrial technology center — will be completed by mid-June.
“As long as we can have it by July 1,” Jurrens said, “we’re going to be just fine.”
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 11 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here