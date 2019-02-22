Home / News / Broken gas pipe leads to explosion in mobile home

Broken gas pipe leads to explosion in mobile home

Fri, 02/22/2019 - 4:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton Fire Chief says no one injured but firefighters are on the scene for almost six hours
By: 
Bob Fenske

A broken gas line caused an explosion at a mobile home in Parkview Court on New Hampton’s east side Wednesday morning, and New Hampton firefighters were on the scene for almost six hours.
“The good news is no one was injured,” New Hampton Fire Chief Steve Geerts said. “We had a singed eye brow but that was about it. It could have been a lot, lot worse.”
Firefighters were called to the mobile home park located across the street from Mikkelson Park at around 8:45 a.m.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 22 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

