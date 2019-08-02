Brothers earn trip to All-State Speech Festival

It may say something about the closeness of the New Hampton large-group speech team that as happy as Will and Elliot Throndson were when they found out they had been selected to attend the All-State Speech Festival, they were more disappointed that a couple of their teammates aren’t going with them.

“It’s tough, but it’s the nature of speech,” New Hampton coach Kassie Bercik said. “Obviously, we’re really excited for Will and Elliot, but they were hurting just as much as the rest of us that their group improv didn’t go. … What I will tell my kids is they still had a great day, and to come home with Division I ratings is amazing.”

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 8 New Hampton Tribune.