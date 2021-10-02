Home / News / Brrrrr ... cold enough?
Sun dogs have been a common sight around Northeast Iowa in recent days, and unless the National Weather Service is wrong, they will continue to be seen through at least early next week.

Wed, 02/10/2021 - 3:13pm Bob Fenske
Old Man Winter settles in after storm leads to a long weekend for students
Bob Fenske

For those who believe the glass is always half full, there is this: It’s going to feel refreshing this week.

For the rest of us — the glass-is-half-empty crowd — it’s just going to be downright frigid.

A strong storm that moved through the area last Thursday deposited five inches of snow, much of which was blown around by strong northwest winds that caused blizzard conditions in parts of the area.

And then temperatures plummeted. And they’re not going to rebound for a while.

The National Weather Service office in La Crosse, Wisconsin, said double-digit temperatures — unless you count the below-zero kind — are going to be hard to come by this week.

Start with the storm that, of course, got social media yapping when area schools called off classes both Thursday and Friday.

