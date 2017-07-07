Budget again dominates City Council meeting

The budget has been a concern and a source of much frustration for many months, and the new fiscal year will bring many cuts to all the departments across the board which will make it a rough year for the city of Nashua.

Even with the cuts across the board the City will still need to get a loan to keep Nashua running smoothly.

The Nashua City Council held two meetings this past week, one last Thursday evening and its regular meeting on Monday.

“It’s a sense of frustration from the residents,” said Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann who addressed the Council on Thursday evening.

Hemann talked on behalf of the many Chickasaw County residents who have contacted him feeling like they are not being heard at Council meetings or are too afraid to make their concerns public since they do not want to become targets.

He told the residents who did contact him to contact the department heads or council members. Hemann stated he did not believe council or department heads would target anyone for giving their opinions.

Many residents say they want the Council to make decisions in a timely manner about issues and not keep on tabling important issues which concerns all in town.

The final State Auditor’s Report was received by the City on Thursday, which in turn was given to the Council on Thursday evening.

In this report there were suggestions given by the auditor which would help the city. Becky Neil, who is serving as the temporary city clerk, also handed out reports and highlighted the important information on the reports about expenses and revenues.

Council member Brenda Roberts was upset since the information was just given to them and members did not have time to review the information ahead of time.

Cutting the budget by 10 percent across the board was suggested by Councilman Ryan Jung Thursday evening.

— For more on this story, see the July 6 Reporter