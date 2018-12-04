Budget final hurdle for legislature

The two lawmakers who represent Chickasaw County in the Iowa Legislature said Saturday that they are cautiously optimistic that lawmakers will finish their work this month despite the fact that they’re dealing with a challenging budget.

And both State Sen. Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, and State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, said they believe the state must once again provide “backfill” dollars to counties, cities and school districts.

The two spoke at a somewhat shortened legislative forum, the third and final one sponsored by the Chickasaw County Farm Bureau.

