Budget looming for City Council

It was short and sweet for New Hampton’s new mayor and the City Council last week when they held their first meeting of 2020.

Enjoy it while it lasts, and quick, “easy” meetings aren’t going to be around all that long.

Mayor Bobby Schwickerath and City Council members, including Bob Boos who took his Third Ward seat for the first time, “organized” themselves for the coming year, approved one tax exemption and had their photo taken at last Monday night’s meeting.

For more on this story see the January 14 Tribune.