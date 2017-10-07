Bug’s life

Although young attentions wavered from time to time, one boy in particular was listening intently to Iowa State University entomology students Jillian Kurovski and Emily Gamble.

“A praying mantis can see behind themselves without even turning their heads, it’s crazy!” said Gamble. “Can you guys do that? Try it!”

The young boy’s voice carried to the front. “My mommy can do that.”

The New Hampton Public Library held an Insect Zoo on July 14 and the ISU students covered a variety of topics pertaining to how ‘our arthropod friends’ help build a better world.

“We had about 95 people attend today which is a wonderful turn out,” library director Carrie Becker said. “I am always thrilled with the amount of effort the presenters put into teaching along with our theme.”

— For more on this story, see the July 11 Tribune