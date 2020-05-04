Home / News / Building a bank from scratch
Dustin Lewis works with Cindy Holthaus as they set up the bank’s computer system.

Sun, 04/05/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
It has been a whirlwind six weeks, but Security State Bank is ready to serve its customers
Bob Fenske

Grant Anderson will tell you the past six weeks have recharged him.

His Security State Bank co-workers — Dustin Lewis and Nick Winter — will say the same, and this week, the fruits of their labor opened at 923 N. Linn Ave. in New Hampton.

Yep, Security State Bank is back. It might not be the same one that the Rigler family ran for decades, but it’s close enough for Anderson, Lewis and Winter.

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.

