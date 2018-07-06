Bull riders return to New Hampton on Saturday

The nerves will still be there Saturday, but they won’t come close to what Lacey Carolan experienced a year ago on the day The Extreme Bull Riding Tour came to New Hampton.

“Oh my gosh, I was a wreck,” she said with a laugh. “You put so much time into something and then you just sit there and wait and think, ‘What if no one shows up?’”

The good news is a good crowd, some would argue even a great one, “showed up” last year, and the bull riders are coming back this year as part of a fundraiser for the Chickasaw County Firefighters Association.

— For more on this story, see the June 5 New Hampton Tribune.