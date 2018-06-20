Home / News / Business celebrates milestone with push to help those in need

Wed, 06/20/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Holschlag Bin Sales marks its 50th anniversary of founding
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

“Joe Holschlag has a good heart.”
Customers, employees, friends and family shared this sentiment during the Holschlag Bin Sales 50th anniversary open house last week. Coming from people who have been around him all his life, that means a lot.
“Usually they say mother-in-laws and son-in-laws don’t get along but we get along real well,” said Joe’s mother-in-law, Alice Kasuboski, who is in her 18th year working for the Holschlags. “I think the world of him.”
Holschlag Bin Sales was founded in 1968 by Joe’s parents, Richard and Rose Holschlag, when they needed to purchase a grain bin for their farm and learned they could get a better price as a dealer.
— For more on this story, see the June 19 New Hampton Tribune.

