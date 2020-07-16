Home / News / Business expansion not expected but ‘blessing’

Business expansion not expected but ‘blessing’

Thu, 07/16/2020 - 5:00am Bob Fenske
Expressions’ Kotz appreciates opportunities that have come business’ way in the past year
By: 
Lydia Gessner

Expressions Owner Cindy Kotz was asked recently about the recent changes to her small Main Street business over the last year — from Iowa Skin Care moving in to a spring like no other to an expansion of her business with new vendors beyond what she ever imagined.

Or expected.

And she looked “above” for the answer.

“God does bring very special things in our lives,” Kotz said, “and you don’t know when they are going to happen, but they are true blessings.” 

“It’s been almost a year since Paul and April [McQuillan] came here and that was totally out of the blue, but it was a great thing,” says Kotz. “They have all opened my eyes to a lot of things and they all just want to do service to the community. There is a lot of good out there and we need to just focus on the positive, and they do a great job with that.”

And since Iowa Skin Care first came to the back of her shop, both businesses have expanded by more than just becoming larger but also in the opportunities they have to offer. 

— For more on this story, see the July 14 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

