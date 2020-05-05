Business manager (kind of) ready for retirement

Bob Ayers concedes he has mixed emotions when it comes to his retirement as New Hampton Community Schools’ business manager.

“It’s time, probably, and we have some grandkids I’d like to give a little grandpa to,” Ayers said. “With our kids — one lives on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — that means we have to travel. One thing I worry about with not having a job where you get up and go to work is I’m not the sitting-around kind of guy.”

He paused and couldn’t help but laugh.

