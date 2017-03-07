Businesses leave governor impressed

As Iowa’s new governor toured three New Hampton businesses Tuesday, she was told that two of them — Dungey’s Furniture and Flooring and the Blue Iris — rebuilt in the city after suffering devastating fires.

And Kim Reynolds couldn’t help but smile.

“I think that says something about Iowans in general,” she said. “We are a resilient bunch, and if something goes wrong or we suffer a tragedy, we roll up our sleeves and go back to work.”

Reynolds, of course, is a relative newcomer to the gubernatorial mansion as she took over for former Gov. Terry Branstad last month after he was confirmed as America’s ambassador to China.

She and her lieutenant governor, Adam Gregg, made a swing through eastern Iowa Tuesday and spent more than two hours in New Hampton visiting the Blue Iris/Bluetique, Schueth Ace Hardware and the soon-to-be-home for Dungey’s.

