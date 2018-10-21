Butler-Bremer lands contract for courthouse telecom services

After a written quote and verbal presentation from Butler-Bremer Communications Chief Executive Richard McBurney, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors authorized the Plainfield-based telecommunications company on Monday to move forward with providing phone and internet service to the courthouse.

A printed billing analysis proposal [quote] showed that compared to the current provider, going with Butler-Bremer for phone and internet would offer a monthly savings of $412, or over 40 percent off. Out of the $412, a slight internet service charge increase washes out to a $5 savings factoring in a comparative savings on a static IP address charge.

The internet download speed will be increasing to 100 Mbps, doubling the current 50 Mbps DSL.

“The only thing that’s not on there, we will be doing a $200 flat installation charge,” McBurney said. “That’ll bring all the phone, all the internet."

