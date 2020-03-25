Butler REC closes annual meeting to all but directors

Due to the most recent concerns regarding COVID-19, the Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative (REC) board of directors exercised their right to amend the Butler County REC by-laws to accept mail-in ballots for determining a quorum for director elections.

As a result of the change to the by-laws and the concerns of COVID-19, no members, other than directors, will be allowed at the annual meeting.

Butler County REC encourages all members to vote using the mail-in ballot sent at the end of February. Mail-in ballots are due in the office by the end of business on Friday, March 27.

Members are asked to check the Butler County REC website, Facebook page and newsletter for information as it becomes available.

Butler County REC is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that provides power to more than 6,700 meters to homes, farms and businesses in Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties. The co-op is headquartered in Allison.